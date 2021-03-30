The first wave of COVID -19 hit the nation last years and created havoc. Now, as the second wave has gripped the country, many are testing positive, and the entertainment industry, among others, has once again been affected. The latest Bollywood film influenced by the increasing cases is the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.

The film that was all set to hit cinemas next Friday, April 9, has now been postponed. The makers took to social media and released a statement announcing the new development. Read on to know what they and producer Anand Pandit have to say.

The makers took to social media and released a statement announcing Chehre being postponed. The team tweeted, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe! – Team #Chehre”

The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us.

We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!

@SrBachchan @emraanhashmi @anandpandit63 @rumyjafry pic.twitter.com/Env87qbZuP — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) March 30, 2021

The statement shared by the makers read, “Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to the audience theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don’t forget to use sanitiser.”

While the new release date is still to be announced, producer Anand Pandit opened up about postponing the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer. He said, “I have always lived by the maxim of ‘safety first’. Given the rising number of COVID cases, it is only right that we delay the release of ‘Chehre’. Audiences have already showered the trailer with a lot of love and every member associated with ‘Chehre’ wants cinema lovers to watch it on 70 mm. We are ready to wait for the right time and to ensure our audiences remain safe.”

Talking about the film, the Rumy Jafry directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

