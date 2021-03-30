Punjabi singer Diljaan died in a road accident in the wee hours of March 30. The Tere Warge & Har Pal singer had an extremely melodious voice and was returning to his home in Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car met an accident.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Diljaan was the only person in the car and was driving it at a very high speed. As he lost the balance, the car collided with a truck parked on the roadside and apparently, he died on the spot.

Advertisement

The Punjabi music industry which was just coming out from the grief of legendary Sardool Sikander‘s death has now been hit by another shock. Many singers took to social media and expressed their sadness about the big loss.

Master Saleem shared a picture of him on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note. “RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe 😭😭😭😭😭” his post read as saying.

Music director Sachin Ahuja also mourned the loss and wrote, “I don’t have words to express my pain.. mere samne jawan hoya bacha.. sari duniya ch naam kamaya.. achanak sanu chadd ke tur gaya.. Waheguru ehdi sureeli rooh nu apne charna naal laga ke rakhan 🙏 RIP Diljaan”

Take a look at some more posts.

Diljaan came into the limelight by participating in the Punjabi music reality show, Awaaz Punjab Di. After that, he also participated in the Hindi music reality show, Sur Kshetra in 2012. His soulful voice had made many fans and he turned out to be a runner up of the show. In fact once with his performance, he made legendary Hindi singer and jury member, Asha Bhonsle cry. Watch the video below:

Rest in peace, Diljaan!

Must Read: Thanks To Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn Is Ruling Mumbai Collection Chart Like A Boss & No One Is Close To Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube