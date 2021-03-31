Abhishek Bachchan is all geared up for his movie The Big Bull that is set to hit the OTT space on Disney Plus Hotstar next week. The film is in headlines for the subject that it is inspired from and also the comparisons with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Now in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor has opened up on the same.

Starring Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta Scam 1992 released last year and took the digital space by storm. The show was a detailed account of the scam that Harshad carried out back in the time and the effect it created. Inspired by the same story is Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, and that calls for comparisons. The actor, when asked how difficult was it to create the character and its connection with Harshad Mehta, spoke about the same. Read on to know everything and what the actor exactly has to say.

Talking to Koimoi exclusively about the Bug Bull, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Well, it’s a fictionalised, dramatized telling of a particular person. So it is actually pretty simple because you don’t have to adhere to any guidelines. Like I said it is a dramatized version inspired by true events. So you have the liberty to interpret the character the way you want.”

While comparisons pertain, The Big Bull trailer has managed to impress a lot of people. But people have found a similarity between Abhishek Bachchan’s Guru character and Hemant from The Big Bull. A frame with Abhishek standing with his hands on his waist in both the films has gone viral. Talking about if it was a purposely put reference or happened organically. He said, “It just happened. It is the same actor you know, so somethings are going to be the same.”

Abhishek Bachchan was also asked about his opinion on the fact that people call him an underrated actor. He said, “I don’t believe in all these things, that ‘Oh you are underrated’. I am thankful and flattered that you think so, but I think everybody gets what they deserve.”

Catch the complete conversation below:

The Big Bull hits Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8!

