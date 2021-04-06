Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets On A Con Call With Ram Setu Co-Stars Akshay Kumar & Jacqueline Fernandez; Says, "Together In Spirit"

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha isolated as a precautionary measure on Monday, after her “Ram Setu” co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalised with Covid infection. Nushrratt had herself tested, and the result is awaited.

“Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe,” the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story.

“As soon as Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated. She is observing precautionary measures as advised by the doctors, to maintain best health when the shoot resumes,” a source close to Nushrratt Bharuccha said.

Nushrratt Bharuccha even shared a screenshot of her conversation with Ram Setu co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar. She wrote, “Checking up on each other. Far apart but together in spirit.”

Earlier in the day, Akshay informed on social media that he had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the Ram Setu crew have tested positive, too.

Ram Setu is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ajeeb Daastaans coming up.

