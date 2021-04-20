Bollywood celebrities have welcomed the central government’s decision to vaccinate to everyone above the age of 18 for protection against Covid-19.

Advertisement

The Union Government had announced on Monday that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a jab of the vaccine 19 from May 1.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Let’s do this India…”

Actresses Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Ileana D’Cruz, and Diana Penty shared the news on Instagram story.

Aahana Kumra celebrates her birthday on May 1. “Best birthday news,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: “And finally #VaccineForAll. Lowering the vaccination age has long been the need of the hour. Thank you @OfficeofUT and @AUThackeray for your constant efforts for it. Let’s all make the vaccination programme a massive success from May 1.. #Maharashta day #VaccinateEveryIndian.”

Tisca Chopra wrote: “That states can now directly procure vaccines from private manufacturers is the best news I have heard all day! Happy to pay so that those who can’t can get vaccinated too #VaccineForAll #Finally #1stMay.”

Rahul Dev tweeted: “Relief for the above 18 … eligible to get Covid vaccine from May 1: Centre.”

Riteish Deshmukh expressed: “Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra shared: “I just read that 18 plus years to be eligible for vaccination from May 1, 2021. #BestNews . #India #WeShallOvercome #COVID19.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala tweeted: “Excellent news that all above 18 can get vaccinated. But all our young Indians do remember this vaccination is not making us SuperMan or IronMan – just SaferMan !! Got the point. We still need to mask up and be super careful – long journey ahead.”

Producer Tanujj Garg wrote: “Lowering the vaccination age has long been the need of the hour. Thank you @AUThackeray and @OfficeofUT for sorting this out, from May 1. Let’s all make the vaccination programme a massive success!”

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty On Lockdown Stress: “We Need To Ensure Our Own Bodies Don’t Fall Prey To The Effects Of Restricted Movements”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube