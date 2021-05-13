I love festivals, well who doesn’t? The best part about festivals is not just the good food and gathering with your loved ones but the fact that you can dress up. It is Eid, and how can you not look your best on this special day?

If you haven’t decided what to wear, don’t worry, as we have got you outfits inspired by Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Jennifer Winget, and others.

Hina Khan looks ravishing in this fuchsia pink sharara. This outfit will surely set your festive mood right. Her sharara featured floral prints, gold borders and tassels over the yoke. She twirled the sharara to its highest potential and completed the outfit with heavy golden jhumkas. While we knew that the festive season has begun, Hina’s spectacular sharara look truly captures its essence.

I have to admit that red is my favourite colour and any outfit in this colour automatically becomes my favourite. Well, for those who are not that comfortable with the frill of their sharara and fear falling on their face every time they try to walk, this Gauahar Khan inspired outfit is for you. Maroon coloured Kurta and the cigarette pants set looks classy and stylish at the same time. It’s simple yet festive. The golden zari work at the borders makes the dress stand out and make it a perfect attire for your Eid celebrations.

Are you a fan of the netted pattern too? Then this sky blue sharara set worn by Divyanka Tripathi is the best pick for you. Summers can be a tricky season for styling, but you can make it manageable when the sleeves have a net. The contrast baby pink netted dupatta adds to this sharara set, and the delicate gold and silver zari work makes it perfect for Eid.

Gosh! Jennifer Winget looks like a true goddess in this golden sharara set. The people who like to go extremely overboard with their style; this one is for you. The netted dupatta and intricate zari work will surely make heads turn on your arrival.

Want to mix your ethnic style with a pinch of western taste? Then this Surbhi Chandna outfit is for you all. The peach coloured sharara set is ethnic and trendy at the same time. The silver sequins work all over, and mirror work on the dupatta adds to the glam factor. This one will make you a slayer on Eid.

