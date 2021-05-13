Himanshi Khurana Looks Like A Black Rose In Her Picture & Will Leave You Speechless With Her Beauty

Punjabi star and “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Himanshi Khurana strikes a killer black pose in a new photo she posted on Wednesday.

In the black and white picture she shared on Instagram, Himanshi is dressed in embellished Indian wear. She completes her look with thick lashes and chooses to leave her long tresses open, as she gives a smouldering glance to the camera.

For the caption, Himanshi Khurana dropped two black circle emojis and wrote: “Black Rose”.

Himanshi Khurana made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song “Jodi: Big day party” in 2010. She later made her debut in acting with the hit film “Sadda Haq”. In 2018 she made her debut as a singer with the song “High standard”.

She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Asim Riaz was loved by the audience. Asim and Himanshi have appeared in a few songs together like “Kalla sohna nai” and “Khyaal rakhya kar” among others.

Currently, Himanshi Khurana is in the news for dating her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz. Fans love their Jodi and their chemistry in several music videos. Well, they may soon take a plunge in their relationship.

