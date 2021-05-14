Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have been topping the TRP list for many months now. Needless to say that both actors have been winning hearts with their performances in the show. However, now they lost it to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Anupamaa is now at the second position on the TRP charts while Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the top. Now the show’s lead actress Rupali now reacts to the report. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to Times of India, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character of the show Anupamaa said, “Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It’s fine. Let some other shows have the opportunity to go ahead, once in a way), It encourages us to work harder.”

The 44-year-old actress further said that the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, is also equally unperturbed by the TRP report. The actress was last month tested positive for Covid and was in home isolation. As a result, the shoot of the show didn’t go as per the schedule.

Rupali Ganguly said, “Since Aashish and I both were unwell, the writers had to deviate from the main story. But think of it they still managed to keep the viewer’s interest alive. Even Tassnim Sheikh has been indisposed. It was not an easy time for the writers.”

When the actress was tested positive for COVID-19, she took to social media to announce it. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a helmet, she wrote on Instagram, “MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua… Jab hua tab hua …. chhodo ye na poocho… This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family… Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya.”

“Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results…. please keep them in ur prayers… Unit is getting tested too as I write this …. please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family”

