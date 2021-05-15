Krystle D’Souza is one of the most sought-after actors from the Television world. The actress has also been ruling the OTT world lately with her outstanding performances. But what fans are now looking forward to, is her Bollywood debut with Chehre. While that may now take time (thanks to the pandemic), the beauty is opening up about her struggle during the shift of medium. Read on for all the details!

As most know, Krystle rose to fame with her portrayal in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The serial also starred Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in leading roles. Ever since, the actress was flooded with some big offers like Belan Wali Bahu, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Box Cricket League amongst others. She made her OTT debut in 2019 with Fittrat.

But every TV star has to go through their share of struggle while changing the medium. Most of them are typecast and something similar happened with Krystle D’Souza when she moved to OTT. The Chehre actress revealed to Times Of India, “When I moved from TV to OTT, I think the struggle was that everybody said don’t ham, that TV actors ham (overact), the truth is TV actors never ham, the problem is the dhanan dhanan sound, the background music. No one is doing dhanan, dhanan on TV three times.”

The journey for Bollywood wasn’t easy either. Krystle D’Souza added, “When I tried to move into films it was again a very big struggle, because I was typecast, no matter what you do. You are typecast for being overexposed because of TV and to get the right film and for somebody to believe that a TV actor could make it into films, it is very difficult. Thanks to my director Rumi sir and producer Anand Pandit that they believed that they needed a strong actor and that comes from TV. Television actors are very strong, they are very good at what they do. I mean the value of a TV actor is only known when you give them a monologue and you ask them to enact in 5 minutes and they will do it with full emotions. The struggle was really difficult as people typecast and love to label.”

More power to Krystle D’Souza for being unstoppable!

