Radhe Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan’s Eid’s gift is here, and as many of his past films, this one has also created a furore on social media. From the server crashing upon its release to the meme-fest, fans are having a blast discussing the film.

As per the hybrid release, the team followed, Radhe released in theatres in the areas where they’re legally open, but the rest of us had to rent it on ZeePlex by paying Rs 249 (or Rs 499 if you want the one-year subscription to Zee5 as well). In India, it released just in 3 theatres, so the box office collection here makes no sense to report.

But, Zee5’s latest post has undoubtedly to do something with the first day collections they must have earned by ‘creating history’. The platform posted that Salman Khan starrer has created history by clocking 4.2 million views in the first 24 hours.

This isn’t an accurate calculation, but some tweets report the film has earned 105 crores on day 1 using a simple formula. Now, even if these 4.2 million are ‘unique views’, i.e. one view per payable account, the formula of views x subscription fees is still not accurate to calculate the first-day figure.

Why? Because ZeePlex also had another plan of Rs 499 in which the user will get a year of subscription-free along with Radhe. So, in this scenario, everything is a bit muddy about how much from that will be counted as Radhe’s share. There are chances that it could be the exact Rs 249 as it’s the charge, but then there isn’t any clarity.

If you multiply 4.2 million views with Rs 249 (renting fee of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai), you get a mammoth number of 105 crores (104 crores, 58 lakhs to be precise). But is it right to calculate it directly? Nope. Because on rent the film, you could watch it multiple times in six hours. So, until we don’t know if the number of 4.2 million are all unique views or one view/payable account.

In any case, 4.2 million views for a ‘pay per view’ film on OTT is indeed a history & huge news for Salman Khan fans. It would’ve been interesting to see the first-day box office numbers if Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai would’ve released during the normal times.

