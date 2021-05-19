Style is really a personal state of mind and some actresses down south are flamboyantly embracing their personal sense of fashion. From opulent to posh frocks and simply casual to evening tiaras ready, these South actresses are ruling their territories with an ensemble sense of style appeal that’s simply being forward and onwards.

These South actresses are breaking through the traffic and becoming know as some of the most well-dressed celebs out there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Rashmika Mandana and Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Agarwal here are five South actresses that are ruling the style chartbuster fashion Billboards in the South. And they are making an ever so powerful impact across film industries in India:

Rashmika Mandana

This one defies age and we all know that. Her secret to her ever glowing looks is indeed her carefree sense of style. She looks outstanding in even plain casuals that she teams up very well with formal shoes and classy accessories that complete her OOTDs to the T. Her Indian wear, especially her salwars are all too notable and classic with personal penache that will never get her out of date.

Pranitha Subhash

The delectable Pranitha is all things lovely where her fashion sense is concerned. She reminds us of princess parties and high teas with the girl gang. Always dressed on point, her style statements are very situational. Sometimes a flawless Indian saree to mark her sensuous curves to sometimes playing around on her Instagram with the posh frock game definitely a winner for her, she is all things dainty yet powerful

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal is way ahead of fashion times sometimes with carrying off the ‘Bold and the beautiful’ repertoire quite brilliantly and effortlessly. From low cuts to thigh slits and long summer affair dresses to quiet chic with ripped jeans and coveted bralettes, this pretty young actress is all things dare to the devil!

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha rules millions of hearts for her global outlook to fashion that in a way defines her style sensibilities in detail. From carrying off athleisure and pairing them up with the most retro jackets to her being spotted in the most delicate Indian wear, her personal style is global desi with the beauty that makes her irresistible to many.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal’s style is very versatile. A mix of South and Bollywood influences rule her wardrobe. She follows a sort of minimalism with the greatest impact through her OOTDs almost naturally. Piled with ethnic taste in accessories, she sometimes surprises her fans with the most lip-smacking casuals that define her eternal simplicity.

Must Read: Did You Know? Nayanthara Turned Down A Chance To Be In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Chennai Express

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube