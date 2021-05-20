Kaun Banega Crorepati is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. There was a time in Indian television when Amitabh single-handedly defined the era of reality shows. To date, the connection of Big B and viewers is intact. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at a lesser-known fact about the abruptly ended season 2.

For those who aren’t aware, the show started in 2000. With a unique concept catering to the Indian audience, the show was a massive hit and such success led way for the second season. Surprisingly, it took 4 years for the makers to come up with the second season.

In 2005, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 2 came out. Unfortunately, it witnessed a blunder and the show was ended abruptly. As planned, the show had 85 episodes scheduled. But it was Amitabh Bachchan’s deteriorating health that left the makers with no choice but to end the season. Big B had shot for 61 episodes, thus the show ended 24 episodes earlier.

Thankfully, that was the only instance where Kaun Banega Crorepati faced such a crisis. As of now, the show has successfully completed its 12 seasons and the 13th season will go on-air very soon.

Apart from KBC, Big B has a bunch of exciting movies under his kitty. His Jhund with director Nagraj Manjule is ready for release in June. His thriller, Chehre, with Emraan Hashmi has been postponed and a new release date is yet to be announced. He also has Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He’s working on Mayday with Ajay Devgn. Also, he recently signed the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

