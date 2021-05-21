Splitsvilla fame Aradhana Sharma recently made her entry in the widely popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashmah as a detective. The actress once spoke about her pregnancy scare while she was living with her boyfriend. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The actress is quite active on social media and shares her opinion without mincing words. She has been making buzz ever since reports revealed that she will make an entry in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

As per News18, Aradhana Sharma once revealed that she has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for nearly one and a half years. During this period they came closer to each other and became intimate. She revealed that one day she felt very tired but she ignored it for some time and concentrated on her work. A while later, when a pregnancy scare loomed over her she immediately reached the pharmacy and bought a pregnancy test strip. Coming back home, she performed the test and felt a sigh of relief only after the result was negative.

Meanwhile, even after 13 years Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashmah still goes strong. The show introduces new twists and turns in the form of new storylines or characters that keep the audiences hook on to the show. Now a new character named Deepti has been introduced on the show to give a new angle to the show by depicting the story of the current situation.

The popular sitcom will show how Popatlal, who is a journalist, gets on a mission in busting a racket of black market of COVID-19 medicines with the help of his assistant and Dr Hathi. Aradhana Sharma will be playing the role of Deepti, a detective supporting black marketing.

Recently, Aradhana spoke about working with the TMKOC team. She said to ETimes, “Actually working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a fan moment for me as we have been seeing them for such a long time. Being a part of such an iconic show is a wonderful opportunity. It’s a very amazing experience.”

She further added, “It’s a family-like atmosphere there. Be it Amit sir (Chachaji), Tanmay sir (Bagga sir), Shyam sir (Popatlal), Nirmal sir (Dr. Hathi); every one of them is very down to earth and very helpful. It’s fun while shooting here and more importantly you get to learn a lot by working with such experienced actors.”

Must Read: Ramayan Trivia: Ramanand Sagar Helmed Show’s Per Episode Earning Is Something We Could Only Dream Of!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube