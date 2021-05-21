Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been actively helping people find resources as India battles the second wave of Covid-19, says it takes two to three hours to gather what is needed, though fans have been helpful in his mission.

“Currently, the situation in the nation is quite critical. I have been getting a lot of requests for oxygen cylinders, beds and vaccine. My team and I are trying our best to solve each problem and it is not an easy journey. For each request we take at least two to three hours to cater to the need,” Gurmeet told IANS.

Gurmeet Choudhary says fans are helping him out.