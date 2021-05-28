Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is an iconic show and still enjoys a massive fan following in India. The cast of the show stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar. Back in 2020, Pakistan made a ‘blatant copy’ of the show and writer Aatish Kapadia took to his Facebook account and expressed his views on the same.

Later, Rupali who played the role of Monisha Sarabhai also expressed her views and criticised the makers in Pakistan.

According to Times Of India, Rupali Ganguly said, “It’s disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It’s such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it’s all very sleazy.”

The Anupamaa actress also revealed if the makers were planning to take any legal action against them, she said, “We have made the topic official now. Let’s see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour.”

Talking about the ‘imitation being flattering,’ Rupali said that this was a cue for the show makers to bring back the original Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

“Now at least the makers need to realise that we need to bring back Sarabhai. We (the cast) are raring to go, waiting to come back, and are absolutely ready on the starting line,” said Rupali Ganguly. “Aatish bhai is ready too. We should bring back the original and give these sad, non-creative people fodder to make some more horrible copies!” and burst into laughter.

The show originally aired from 2004 to 2006 and became immensely popular among audiences all over the world. Time and again we see netizens using memes from the show and it brings back all the memories.

From Monisha’s middle-class jokes to Rosesh’s poetry – everything about the show was legendary.

