Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a grand cast. But one thing they all have been well known for is their bonding. Be it the ‘Mahila Mandal’ including Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar or the Tapu Sena, the actors are said to be well-knit. But we recently heard that Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkat had a fallout on set. Here’s what the on-screen Jethalal has to say about it all.

It was Koimoi who exclusively informed you about the tiff. Sources close to the development had informed that Raj was coming late to the set on a repetitive basis. After being patient for a day or two, Dilip finally reprimanded him for the unprofessional behaviour.

Our sources informed, “Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There’s never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening. Dilip schooled him for being late on sets after the pattern was being repeated again and again. He has also unfollowed Raj on Instagram.”

We went on to verify the facts and Dilip Joshi had actually unfollowed Raj Anadkat while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu was still following his on-screen father.

Now, Dilip in a conversation with SpotboyE has denied the rumours. Apparently, the actor reacted by saying, “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?”

Well, Instagram and our sources state a whole different story. Only time will tell what the truth is!

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is yet to react to the matter.

