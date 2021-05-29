Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have a special place in our heart. Be it Raj Anadkat, Dilip Joshi or Amit Bhatt, fans are always excited to get updates on them. Exactly why we coming up with exciting content from the past to keep you guys entertained. Today, it’s about Palak Sidhwania and her first-ever salary. Read on for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Palak joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. The beauty replaced Nidhi Bhanushali, who left the show to pursue higher studies. Ever since her entry, Sidhwani’s fandom has only grown. She enjoys a whopping 900K family on Instagram.

Advertisement

But do you know about Palak Sidhwani’s first-ever paycheck? Many wouldn’t know but it was for a reality show. And wait, before you jump to Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi or any dancing show, let us tell you, it was a singing show!

It was for the famous Indian Idol. Yes, you heard that right! The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shot for a promo of Indian Idol and it was a paid gig. She eventually went onto bag TMKOC and was even a part of Ronit Roy led hostages.

Meanwhile, Palak often shares glamorous pictures of herself on Instagram. She keeps her fanbase up to date with her fashionista avatars and leaves them in awe. The actress has also faced trolls and backlash.

In the past, her photos were even photoshopped once. Palak Sidhwani lashed out at the editors as she wrote, “To all you meme, faaltu hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I am warning you to stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bulls**t about me. Stop spreading hatred when there’s already so much going on in the world, if you don’t like me, don’t follow me, it’s as simple as that but you have no right to insult me or spread nonsense about me.’

MUST READ: Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Review: Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee Give Their Souls To This ‘Ch*tzpah Of Love’ & It’s Effing Relatable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube