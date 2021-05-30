Apart from a huge success, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has seen a few lows in its run. One such was Shilpa Shinde’s exit. Shilpa’s Angoori act was a big attraction for the viewers, and her co-actor, Aasif Sheikh had a belief that the show would suffer a lot in TRPs.

On several occasions, Aasif has spoken about his chemistry with Shilpa Shinde. It’s quite obvious, he misses her a lot as they worked together since the inception of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Recently, the seasoned actor got more candid as he spoke on how the team had a fear of losing position in TRP charts.

Speaking to Times Of India, Aasif Sheikh said, “When Shilpa decided to quit the show, our show suffered a huge jolt. But you have to remember that the show can’t be run by a single person and especially in the Television industry nobody is indispensable I feel. When she quit the show we pulled up our socks and we were ready that there will be a drop in our TRP because she had a major fan following.”

Aasif Sheikh further added how Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team worked harder to compensate for Shilpa Shinde’s exit. He said, “She (Shilpa) was doing a great job but we didn’t give up and worked harder and got the show back on track. We knew that we would get to hear comments like oh we would watch the show for Shilpa now she has gone we don’t watch it and all. Eventually, it doesn’t happen like that.”

“When Shubhangi Atre entered she picked up everything and did it so well that now it is her fifth year,” Aasif quoted praising the new Angoori.

