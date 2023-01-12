The winners of the Golden Globes 2023 were announced yesterday and it was a proud moment for India and Indian Cinema. SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, added another feather to its hat by winning an award at the prestigious award night that celebrates the best in film and American television of 2022.

The epic action drama film won a Gloden Globe award in the Best Song category for its track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and present at felicitation were the film’s leading men, director and a few others. As per a recent survey, Rao and Charan were among the most talked about men of the night.

As per a recent survey by data intelligence provider, Net Quid India, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan were the most mentioned men at the Golden Globe 2023. You read that right. The actors got the top spots by leaving behind Eddie Murphy and Tyler James Williams. Read on to know the exact positions they got and who else made the cut.

As mentioned by the data provider, Jr NTR attained the #1 spot while his co-star Ram Charan followed soon after. The tweet – with the list, read, “Top 5 Men mentioned around the #GoldenGlobe: 1) #NtRamaRao 2) #RamCharan 3) #TylerJamesWilliams 4) #EddieMurphy 5) #JerrodCarmichael” In another tweet, the same data provider revealed the most mentioned women of the night. This tweet read, “Top 5 Women mentioned around the #GoldenGlobes: 1) #MichelleYeoh 2) #AngelaBassett 3) #JennaOrtega 4) #JenniferCoolidge 5) #SelenaGomez”

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan made the headline yesterday not only for the film winning the award for Naatu Naatu but also for their fake American accent. Both actors were mercilessly trolled for the accent they spoke in while interacting with the media on the red carpet.

