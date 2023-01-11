SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, which was released last year, has been receiving tremendous appreciation from international communities. Several Hollywood filmmakers and celebrities hailed Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer thereby making the country proud.

Now film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Gloden Globe award in the Best Song category. The news comes as a jubilation moment for Indians across the world as it’s the first movie in two decades to be nominated for a prestigious international award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many are celebrating the illustrious moment, desi netizens were puzzled to hear ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR’s interview. Netizens were surprised to hear the Telugu star came off as excessively non-desi during the interview. Watch the video below:

For those who are asking about the context. Here you go : #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/dptOwCabT4 — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) January 10, 2023

Desi Twitter users criticized the actor for speaking with a distinct accent that, in their opinion, did not sound Indian. A user stated, “This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious.” Another user added, “Having heard him speak English before it’s clearly a fake accent, but at least he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything!”

Here are some of the reactions

He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English.

Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine. — Not sure 🤷 (@SevenHeavens14) January 11, 2023

This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious. 😂😂😂😂 — Akshay Rao (@akshayrao19) January 11, 2023

I loved everything in this short conversation ❤️ except the fake accent. — BHK.🇮🇳 (@BHKspeaking) January 11, 2023

Having heard him speak English before it's clearly a fake accent, but atleast he pulled it off nicely.

Still no need to fake anything! — Avaneeth Raghavan (@AvaneethR) January 11, 2023

However, some fans of Jr NTR rushed to defend him. Some even spoke of how accents can vary and how they can change based on a number of factors. A user commented, “People in the comments complaining about his accent should know a thing called Adaptability. He did what he wanted to do and nailed that interview. He is not obligated to behave in a particular way just cuz he’s from a particular region. Stop complaining and Be proud (sic).”

People in the comments complaining about his accent should know a thing called Adaptability. He did what he wanted to do and nailed that interview. He is not obligated to behave in a particular way just cuz he's from a particular region. Stop complaining and Be proud — chocolate⁷(fan account) (@buzzcutbtswife) January 11, 2023

Exactly man! Adaptability! All of us do it. Nothing crazy about it. He was brilliant!!!! — vinyl2s (@mahadikson) January 11, 2023

Regarding RRR, it was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on March 24, 2022. It is important to mention that the movie has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and other celebrities also have significant roles in RRR.

Must Read: Thunivu: Ajith Kumar Has Taken Home Around 43% Of The Film’s Monstrous Budget As His Salary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News