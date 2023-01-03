American singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus is a popular figure, and there is no doubt about it that she is often in the news for her controversial statements or fashion choices. She can be considered a little too outrageous at times, like her LA Concert of her Dead Petz tour a few years back.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker Cyrus took things to a whole new level for the Dead Petx tour in Chicago, as we came across this throwback video of her. She wore quite some brazen outfits on that tour, and we would talk about one of those throwback outfits. To know which one, keep reading!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The then 23-year-old sported a multi-coloured wig paired with a unicorn horn. Well, that was not all; she stunned everyone as she was also wearing prosthetic br*asts and a fake p*nis! Yes, you read that right! She performed on stage with thousands of people attending the show as she walked in wearing a metallic harness, silver boots paired with fake b**bs and a fake d*ck. Miley Cyrus was later accompanied by Pamela Anderson.

Miley Cyrus wore all sorts of quirky outfits on the Dead Petz tour; as per a report in Daily News, she wore a ‘Slab Of Butter’ while performing her song ‘Slab of Butter’, and the sun for her song ‘1 Sun’. Not just her costumes but her antics were in the news as well, as she did things like nuzzling on one of the dancer’s chests and letting the fans put dollar bills in her mouth.

As per the report, the critics who attended the concert had several views; the Chicago Sun-Times called it “Sloppy and scatterbrained”. On the other, the Rolling Stones called it, “glorious, turgid, porny and willfully amateur.”

What are your thoughts on this throwback clip of Miley Cyrus?

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon In Mexico Making This His First Public Relationship Since Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News