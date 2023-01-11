Thunivu has finally released in theatres all across the country in Tamil and Telugu versions. Starring Ajith Kumar in a leading role, the film has clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office. As per initial reports, both the biggies have taken a fantastic start and will continue to do so due to the Pongal festival. Amid it, let’s take a look at Ajith’s salary for his latest actioner!

Helmed by H. Vinoth, Ajith‘s latest release is an action heist film and presents the superstar in a whole new stylish avatar. A few days back, its trailer was unveiled and fans were left stunned by his new look. It also glimpsed us the hefty budget the film is carrying. Now, we have the actual figure on which the biggie is riding along with Ajith’s remuneration.

As per the report on Filmibeat, Thunivu is made at a whopping cost of 140 crores. Out of this, Ajith Kumar has charged a huge amount of 60 crores as his fees. Yes, you read that right! If calculated, the fees are around 43% of the total film’s budget. It’s a really crazy sum but we’re sure that the makers will not regret paying him this much considering the initial box office response.

Speaking about the leading lady of Thunivu, Manju Warrier has reportedly charged 1 crore as her fees. Samuthirakani has charged 2 crores.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing box office clash between Varisu and Thunivu, the fan war is at its peak. A few hours back, the Greater Chennai Police resorted to caning after the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar turned violent by tearing the posters of the films.

Both films were released this morning and a heavy rush was witnessed in all the theatres across the state. In Chennai, police took into custody a few unruly people.

