‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, whose historical fiction film bagged two awards yet again at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Monday, revealed that he had a second-degree ligament tear before he shot for the Golden Globe-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Sharing his experience whilst filming for the song in Ukraine. Ram stated: “I had an injury on the set, off the camera. I had a ligament tear, and my ACL tore. It was a second-degree tear. I was off the set for three months.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RRR actor Ram Charan further told Gold Derby: “I was doing rehab, getting ready, and right after I came back we went straight to Ukraine to shoot the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. I was scared to death whether I could pull it off.”

In relation to the script of RRR Ram Charan said, “I felt the sense of a roller coaster ride and different genres coming together. It was action, it was drama, it was a bit of thriller and musical. It was so difficult for him to bring so many genres together and make it convincing and hit it out of the park like this.”

He also said that he is a big admirer of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. “I never missed any Brad and Tom films,” he admitted. “They were somebody I looked up to when I was young. Seeing them again in ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ man, they don’t age. They are the same. Tom, for 38 years he looks the same and he’s only getting better and keeping us so close to him as fans.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ban-Evoking’ Comments Of ‘Ungrateful’ Attitude, Says “Bahut Saare Artists Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News