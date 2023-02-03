Pathaan Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Siddharth Anand’s directorial which served as a comeback for superstar Shah Rukh Khan is having a dream run at the box office, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down. The film is ringing the cash registers since the opening day.

King Khan-led actioner is breaking all the records at the ticket windows. After Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, the film not simply became the fastest Hindi film to pass the 300 crore mark, but it also holds the record for the highest-ever first-week collection in Hindi cinema. It was released on January 25 amid boycott calls and protests against the film’s cast and crew.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial has been receiving tremendous responses from the audience even after a week. Pathaan earned Rs 15.65 crores* on Thursday, which is an incredible achievement. So far, the film has collected Rs 364.15 crores, making it yet another record achievement given that it was completed in just 9 days. As per early estimates, Shah Rukh Khan’s action film grossed 13-15 crores on day 10. This means the film’s gross would be 377.15-379.15 crores.

Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia, crossed ₹700 crores worldwide in just nine days. Pathaan is the fourth film in the newly-established YRF spy universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan had a cameo in the action film, as his character Tiger.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

