Bholaa led by Ajay Devgn is all set for a grand release tomorrow. The Mass Maharaja has donned the director’s hat for the fourth time, and expectations are high considering he’s fresh from the super success of Drishyam 2. But is the film moving ahead in the right direction at the box office? Let’s know about it by taking a look at the day 1 advance booking!

The film is enjoying a partial holiday benefit due to Ram Navami, so one expects a solid start from Ajay Devgn’s action entertainer. Initially, predictions were made as high as 30 crores but as we came closer to the release date, it felt that the buzz was missing. Be it due to passable music or a trailer not-so-powerful as compared to teasers, Ajay‘s biggie didn’t create a huge pre-release impact.

As per the latest trade update, Bholaa has finally gone past the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office as its advance booking collection now stands at 1.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Of course, it’s not up to the mark but still, it’s a good sign that the film has finally shown some movement in ticket sales after moving at a snail’s pace yesterday. The credit should also be given to reduced average ticket prices for all formats. Earlier, the rates were very high.

Bholaa has sold over 37 thousand tickets across the country for day 1. With just a day remaining for the release, the final number must go beyond the 2 crore mark. After that, everything will depend on word-of-mouth. If the content clicks with the audience, the film will enjoy a huge turnout of walk-in audiences considering the partial holiday factor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

