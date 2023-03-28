Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will open in limited theatres starting October 6. The film will then have a wide release on October 20.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which is being produced by Apple Original Films, will then begin streaming on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date. Paramount Pictures will partner with Apple on the theatrical release of the movie, which has an impressive ensemble that includes Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, as well as Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, reports ‘Variety’.

Given the top talent involved, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is expected to be a major awards season player.

Martin Scorsese, an Oscar winner for ‘The Departed’ and routinely ranked among the greatest filmmakers in history, directs the film from a script that he wrote with Eric Roth. The movie is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. It unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of Native Americans and the investigation into the string of brutal crimes by the FBI.

Select festival-goers may get a peek at the film before the fall, as multiple sources say that the movie is expected to debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it will be one of the splashiest premieres.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

