Singer-actress Lady Gaga is known for being vocal about anything and everything. She has always spoken from her heart and never shied away from discussing her personal life and the hardships that she has faced over the years. Once, she had confessed that a music producer had r*ped her and had left her pregnant when she was just 19 years old. She even mentioned how this incident had left her scarred.

However, once in an interview, Gaga had shared one of her weird s*x superstitions, and we felt it was not strange but rightly apt. She is just a simple girl who believes in love, just like us. Keep scrolling to read the scoop.

In the throwback media conversation, as quoted by contactmusic.com, Lady Gaga had opened up about the weird s*x superstition that she follows. She had said, “I have weird superstitions about s*x. If you’re not having s*x with someone who really cares about you or who really loves you, they can screw up your energy. I think sometimes, I don’t know, if you are promiscuous and are just sleeping around that people can take things from you. I think it’s always important to be making love.”

In another interview with metro.us, Lady Gaga revealed how she was insecure about getting intimate with another person for a long time and talked about how important it’s important to love oneself first before sharing that love with others. She had said, “I was very insecure for a very long time. I didn’t know that I would be very comfortable with it and it wasn’t until very recently that I actually enjoyed s*x. I was talking with my sister about how it’s not until you really love yourself that you can give love to others.”

Well, that pretty much suffices why Lady Gaga is how she is. She is one of the electrifying personalities in Hollywood. Let us know your thoughts about Gaga’s opinion about s*x. We think it’s quite apt!

