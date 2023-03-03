Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been one of the most anticipated MCU projects for a long time. As fans are awaiting the next Avengers actors, only Jonathan Majors has been confirmed as the cast member and nothing much has been revealed about the project. However, a new rumor teases Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange into a major antagonist. While that sounds exciting, read on ahead to find out more about it!

The Master of Mystic Arts, Dr Strange is currently one of the strongest MCU characters. His last outing in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has received mixed criticism but it has been assured that he will return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can definitely expect both of them to come face-to-face in Avengers 5.

A new report by The Cosmic Circus, states unnamed sources close to the upcoming Avengers 5 movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will show Doctor Strange and them facing each other. The source states that Kang believes he is the main hero, who is actually trying to protect the Multiverse from Strange, who has gone rogue. While Marvel is yet to comment on the plot of the film, this rumor seems pretty promising.

The source also adds that the final showdown will show Strange and Kang will serve as the key players for each side in the Avengers 5 movie. Their battle would be comparable to what Iron Man and Thanos had in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Kang would believe he is the hero trying to save the multiverse from the greatest threat, which he believes is Doctor Strange.

Considering the notion of Doctor Strange being a villain is possible after the events of Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. We know what Sinister Strange and his other variants are capable of and we have an idea of their powers.

On the other hand, we have not seen many variants of Kang as many of them are yet to be introduced in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While many of his variants are causing endless incursions across the Multiverse, the fans are excited to see what happens in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Let us know what do you think about it

