Tom Holland tried to create a new image of himself with his miniseries The Crowded Room. It was different from all the boy-next-door roles he had done in the past. But sadly, the show could not garner the kind of positive response that one was hoping for. The actor, very gracefully, accepted the feedback and still stayed optimistic. He had also talked about going on an acting sabbatical post the show for a year, but media apparently believed that it was because of the negative reviews as well. Tom has recently opened up about all these narratives and stated why it’s not cool.

In the past, the actor has worked non-stop – from doing one Marvel movies one after the other to handling different projects at once. The Crowded Room had apparently drained him and he probably needed time to recover. But he was not happy with the way his words were twisted in the media.

Tom Holland appeared on one of the episodes of On Purpose with Jay Shetty’s podcast and shared how he did not like the way the media took his words out of proportion. He said, “I was having a really hard time with the job just because of how taxing it was, the emotional capacity that I was having to get to every day. And I decided to delete my Instagram because I just felt like I was so addicted to this kind of false version of my life that it was just taking over.” The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor had previously deleted his ‘Gram and announced it officially.

“I decided to make an announcement, which unfortunately, we have to do. I tried to position myself and say like, ‘I’m taking a break from social media because I feel like my mental health will benefit from it,’” he stated. “The thing that really upset me is the press ran with that and they tried to make out that I was having this mental breakdown. And what upset me was if I was having a mental breakdown, that’s not for you to report on,” Tom Holland added.

The Uncharted actor was not at all happy with the narrative and added, “They took the story in the wrong direction. They painted this negative light on mental health. Rather than saying, ‘It’s okay that he’s doing it, so we should all feel okay to do it too,’ they were saying, ‘Oh look, he’s not the perfect happy-go-lucky kid you think he is. He’s having a nervous breakdown in New York.’ I think that that was a really unfair line of journalism.”

For the unversed, while shooting for The Crowded Room, he told Entertainment Weekly, “I was seeing myself in him (his character, Danny), but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

