Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, together they were known as Brangelina, which was a brand in itself. Even before the term became a pop culture thing, they were couple goals. They were together for over a decade before parting ways in 2016. During their time together, they gave one another many valuable and priceless gifts to each other, but did you know Jolie once allegedly gave Brad a helicopter?

Brad was married to the Friends star Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thornton before she fell in love with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star. He met Jolie on the set of their film, Mr & Mrs Smith, and soon they fell in love with each other, and the rest was history. They are parents to six beautiful kids and had a wholesome family, but things fell apart, and Jolie and Pitt went their separate ways.

A decade ago, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were very much in love, the Salt star reportedly gave Brad Pitt a helicopter worth $1.6 Million. As per a report by The Sun, the source close to the couple claimed, “They’ve had a helicopter pad installed in the grounds of their south of France home, Chateau Miraval. So Ange thought it would be nice to buy Brad a helicopter as a surprise present.”

The source further claimed that Brad Pitt already had a private pilot’s license, but since he was out of practice, he needed to get a few lessons before taking a ride. They further said that Angelina Jolie and Pitt were more interested or looking forward to flying to and fro Cannes. The helipad is situated in their French home, Chateau Miraval. A few days back, there were reports of them fighting over their vineyard. For the unversed, in 2022, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie and accused her of unlawfully selling the vineyard, claiming that they decided not to sell before.

It is all now but a story as the couple went their separate ways in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2019. Angelina Jolie is presently busy and happy with her kids, while Brad Pitt has moved on in his life and is allegedly in a relationship with Ines de Ramon.

