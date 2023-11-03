Imagine Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese collaborating on a project! Now, think that it almost happened over a decade ago, but due to some reasons, the tentatively titled ‘Xtreme City’ fell apart. The film was supposed to be directed by Taxi Driver fame Paul Schrader. Here’s everything you need to know about the scrapped project.

Scorsese, DiCaprio, and SRK are three of the biggest names in the cinema world, and their coming together created a lot of buzz in the media and among their fans. There were reports that the trio met in Berlin and discussed it with Schrader and Mushtaq Shiekh. Shiekh was on board as the film’s co-writer, who shared a few details about the film’s plot in an interview with PTI.

As per that, Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio would have been the protagonists, one from the East and another from the West. It was set to be a cross-cultural thriller and had the perfect blend of both Bollywood and Hollywood. But the film never happened even after so much planning, and as per Paul Schrader, the Pathaan star was not okay with not having complete control over the project, Xtreme City. The celebrated filmmaker shared his thoughts with Open Magazine in 2013.

Shedding light on why he thought Shah Rukh Khan didn’t want to make Xtreme City with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader said, “Well, in the end, I don’t think Shah Rukh wanted to make it.” The director added that the decision was majorly on SRK, and he felt somewhere the Bollywood star was not ready to let go of control.

Speaking of it, Paul added, “You know that everything SRK does, he has total control over? So, if he did something like this at an international level, he wouldn’t have that control. I think in the end, he wasn’t that comfortable not being a hundred percent in control.” However, he did mention that it was a feeling that he got.

Even after having a meeting and everything, Xtreme City with Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio as the two main leads and Martin Scorsese as a co-producer along with Red Chillies got shelved. The director revealed that he also met with Salman Khan for the role, but having him on board would have meant SRK wouldn’t be in it. Hence, they scrapped that idea, too.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese collaborated for Killers of the Flower Moon, which came out last month. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his Pathaan and Jawan; he released a teaser of his upcoming film Dunki on his 58th birthday on Thursday.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend? Five Night At Freddy’s To Pain Hustlers & American Horror Stories – 7 Spicy TV Shows & Movies To Look Forward To Post Halloween!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News