Matthew Perry is no longer with us after he was mysteriously found dead at his LA home two on October 28, 2023. After his death reports surfaced all over the internet, leaving all of us shocked, an Australian bar made it to the headlines for serving a unique ‘cocktail’ while giving tribute to the late actor. The spokesperson of the bar has now apologized after facing a massive backlash from the netizens. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Apart from being a part of many prestigious projects, Matthew is most famously known for portraying the socially awkward character Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends. Along with the late actor, the sitcom also featured Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, and David Schwimmer as Ross.

It was reported that Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his LA home. And while his demise left us devastated, a popular Australian bar, The Unley added a new cocktail to the menu with the name ‘Chandler Bing‘ in regard to pay homage to the late actor. As soon as the ‘Cocktail of the Month’ was introduced, netizens started to slam the bar for the insensitive act, as Matthew Perry suffered from addiction for a long time.

For the unversed, the drink was a concoction of Southern Comfort, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, fresh lime, and sugar and was served at $18. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the bar had introduced the cocktail with a caption, “A tribute to our sarcastic king. We present to you The Chandler Bing.”

But after the massive backlash, the Australian bar has finally issued an apology, and in the statement, they wrote, “The cocktail was intended as a tribute to a beloved actor and icon; however, we recognize that this was an error in judgment and have removed the cocktail. We are deeply regretful of any hurt that this has caused,” as quoted in Free Press Journal.

Everyone knew about Matthew Perry’s addiction to alcohol and drug consumption. From getting severe scars to attending rehabs and paying hefty amounts to medical bills and all, the actor had gone through a lot. And now that he isn’t alive anymore, it leaves us with sheer shock and heartbreak.

During the launch of his memoir back in 2022, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,’ Matthew had even shared that because of his involvement with so much drug and substance consumption, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he suddenly drops dead. Well!

