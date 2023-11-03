Sly documentary Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Flavin, John Herzfeld, Wesley Morris, Talia Shire, Frank Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone, Henry Winkler

Director: Thom Zimny

Language: English

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 1h 35m

Sly documentary Review: What’s It About?

In Thom Zimny’s compelling documentary, we delve deep into the life and career of Sylvester Stallone. “Sly,” as directed by Zimny, offers a fascinating exploration of Stallone‘s journey of self-transformation, which ultimately led to the creation of iconic characters such as “Rocky”, “Rambo” and others. Unlike many actors, Stallone’s career has been inextricably linked to the embodiment of action heroes, making his story truly unique.

Sly documentary Review: What’s Good?

The film opens with a reflective 77-year-old Stallone, contemplating the swift passage of time, accompanied by an energetic soundtrack from Gang of Four’s “To Hell with Poverty.” Produced in collaboration with Stallone’s own company, Balboa Productions, “Sly” does not aim to expose but rather sheds light on his upbringing as the son of an abusive father and his early life in the tumultuous Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, marked by a series of relocations.

Stallone had difficulties in the 1970s as a result of widespread misconceptions about his voice and looks. In a bold move, Stallone took charge of his destiny by diving headfirst into screenwriting as a means to conquer the obstacles he faced. His unwavering determination bore fruit when his creation, “Rocky (1976)”, not only became a box office sensation but also clinched the highly prestigious Academy Award for Best Picture, beating out heavyweight contenders like “Taxi Driver,” “All the President’s Men” and “Network”. It was a knockout victory that left the competition in the dust.

Sly documentary Review: What’s Bad?

While “Sly” offers a heartwarming narrative, the documentary leaves much to be desired in terms of depth, and this excessive deference is a notable point that director Thom Zimny cannot evade. This lacks the raw, unvarnished aspects that could have portrayed Sylvester Stallone as a more multifaceted and intriguing character. Instead, it diligently erases any imperfections.

During a moment of self-reflection, Stallone candidly expresses his regret for dedicating an extensive amount of time to his work at the expense of his family—a sentiment many can empathize with. However, the overall portrayal remains overwhelmingly positive, ultimately doing a disservice to this genuinely unique figure in the film industry. It reduces a one-of-a-kind movie star to a commendable yet thinly sketched role model.

Sly documentary Review: Memorable Highlights

Stallone exhibits an impressive degree of self-awareness when it comes to his own strengths and limitations. He openly acknowledges that he thrives by embracing his well-established persona, rather than attempting complex versatility.

Sly documentary Review: Final Thoughts

One might expect that a project produced in collaboration with its subject would confront the numerous allegations of s*xual assault that have marred Sylvester Stallone’s image as an all-American icon. Surprisingly, the documentary opts to steer clear of addressing these accusations. While Stallone openly discusses the rigorous physical demands of bodybuilding during his prime, he notably avoids any mention of the toll exacted by the steroids he relied upon to maintain his iconic physique throughout his career. Such a conversation might naturally lead to his 2007 arrest for illegal human growth hormone possession. Equally striking is the absence of any reference or acknowledgment of “The Party at Kitty and Stud’s,” his pre-fame softcore cult classic.

In this documentary, we are treated to insightful commentary from dedicated Stallone fan Quentin Tarantino, Sylvester’s brother Frank Stallone, and the culture critic from The Times, Wesley Morris. Arnold Schwarzenegger, ever the hype man, also makes an appearance.

However, Stallone’s eloquence leaves us desiring a more comprehensive exploration of topics that extend beyond his notable triumphs and setbacks.

Sly documentary Trailer

