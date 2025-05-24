This week on Days of our Lives saw Steve and Shawn breaking into the lab to get their hands on the miracle drug that can save Bo, John returning to help them, Xander beating Philip after finding out his agendas, and finding out that Sarah knew about the forged letter just like everyone already did.

From surprising rescues and heartbreaking results to hopeful ideas and sad moments, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 26, 2025

The first episode of the week features Kayla working to save John. Will she be able to make a difference? On the other hand, Brady, Belle, and Paul sit vigil with Marlena. Is this their way of offering her support? Up next, Steve deems John a hero. After the explosive confrontation with Xander, Sarah throws herself into work while Maggie tears into Xander for his behavior.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

When Gabi and JJ search for Ari, will they be able to find her? Doug asks Leo for help, but what could it be for? Will the latter assist him? Chanel consoles Johnny while Sophia begins the adoption process with Melinda.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

When Belle questions Alex, what could it be about? Is it related to Xander or Philip, or Stephanie? When Kate confides in Roman, what exactly will she confess? Johnny runs from his problems. Is this about the EJ shooting fiasco? Elsewhere. Carrie arrives in Salem to see Marlena and John.

Thursday, May 29, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Maggie confiding in Julie. Is this about the whole Xander and Philip drama? Or the confrontation between Xander and Sarah? Belle updates Jada while Kristen refuses Brady’s request. How will this change things? When Xander and EJ wait for the board vote results, who will the voters ultimately favor? Which of the two made bigger moves?

Friday, May 30, 2025

The final episode of the week features Will reuniting with Marlena. How will this go? Up next, Johnny feels isolated while Kristen confronts EJ. And last but not the least, Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric take turns at John’s bedside. Is this their way of saying goodbye? How will Marlena deal with this huge emotional blow? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

