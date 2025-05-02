Jenna Ortega and Millie Bobby Brown are one of the most established Gen Z stars in Hollywood. Both the superstars dominate a huge fan base and have delivered multiple hits in the past. Both shot to fame with their massive Netflix superhits: Jenna as the deadpan, gothic Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, and Millie as the mysterious, telekinetic Eleven in Stranger Things.

Their faces are everywhere from red carpets to fashion campaigns, dominating the millions of fans’ Instagram feeds. They’ve both got talent and serious star power, but when it comes to net worth in 2025, which one of them is leading the pack?

What Is Jenna Ortega’s Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2025, Jenna Ortega’s estimated net worth sums up to $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She built her career gradually through roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and You, but her career-defining moment came with Wednesday. The show catapulted her into stardom, landing her award nominations and high-profile gigs.

Her exact paycheck from Wednesday hasn’t been confirmed. For the 2024 Beetlejuice sequel, she reportedly banked $750,000 playing Astrid Deetz, as retrieved via Showbiz Galore. Ortega has even penned down a book titled, It’s All Love, which was published back in early 2021.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth in 2025?

Despite Ortega’s impressive bank balance, Millie Bobby Brown boasts an even higher net worth. As of 2025, Brown’s net worth stands at an estimated amount of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Brown became an overnight sensation after the release of the first season of Stranger Things back in 2016.

Millie’s paychecks have grown just as fast as her fame. Reports indicate that she earned $10,000 per episode for Season 1 of Stranger Things, $30,000 in Season 2, and a whopping $300,000 per episode by Season 3. Though her salary figures from Season 4 and 5 are not yet reported, it is estimated that the superstar cumulatively has made around $7.8 million from the show, excluding the bonuses. She additionally made around $7.4 million from her time on the sets of Enola Holmes.

In addition to her acting gigs, Brown also owns a beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which contributes significantly to her income. The young superstar reportedly makes around $1 million per year. The young millionaire also owns several luxurious assets including her houses in the US, Spain and the UK.

Who Is More Rich Jenna Ortega Or Millie Bobby Brown?

While both actresses are crushing it, Millie Bobby Brown currently holds a clear financial lead over Jenna Ortega. With more high-paying roles under her belt and a successful beauty line, Millie’s diversified income streams give her an edge. Jenna’s still in the early stages of her blockbuster career, but with her upcoming comeback through Wednesday Season 2 on the horizon, she’s not far behind.

