Between long hours on set and juggling multiple lessons to perfect her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega found herself in a whirlwind of exhaustion and pressure.

In a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel, Jenna opened up about the grueling process that took her to her breaking point. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” she recalled. From learning German to fencing, canoeing, and playing the cello, Ortega’s commitment to portraying Wednesday as authentically as possible was unwavering—but it wasn’t easy.

The pressure didn’t stop with her packed schedule. Jenna admitted she struggled with the weight of expectations, both from herself and from others. “I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out,” she said. “There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying.” The emotional toll was real, but Ortega wasn’t willing to back down. She was determined not to let anyone down, especially the cello community who would be watching her performance closely.

But it wasn’t just the physical demands that wore her out. As Ortega threw herself into her lessons and the role, the clock kept ticking, and production moved faster than she could keep up. “We started running out of time because Wednesday’s in pretty much every scene,” she explained. With her schedule already jam-packed, some scenes had to rely on stunt doubles or even cello doubles to fill in for Ortega’s hands. “I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible,” she said, wanting to ensure her face remained in the scenes for authenticity’s sake.

Despite the chaos, Ortega was supported by Wednesday’s director, Tim Burton, who reassured her during the tough times. “It’s gonna look great,” he told her, providing the kind of encouragement she needed to power through. But even with Burton’s calming words, Ortega couldn’t escape the relentless pace of production.

Looking back, it’s clear that Ortega’s commitment to her craft went far beyond the average actor’s typical duties. Her dedication to mastering multiple skills and her willingness to face the physical and emotional toll of the role show just how much she put into making Wednesday come to life on screen. The result? A portrayal of Wednesday Addams that fans couldn’t get enough of—and Ortega, despite the tears and struggles, couldn’t be more proud of.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Hiding Pregnancy For Six Months: “I Was Hiding This Big Secret”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News