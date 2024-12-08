Yep, real-life Wednesday Addams vibes right there. In a recent Wired interview, Jenna Ortega opened up about her strange childhood hobby—dissecting dead lizards she found in her backyard. It’s safe to say this places her squarely in the “weirdo” category. And she’s all about embracing it.

But the weirdness doesn’t stop with lizards. Jenna also bonded with fellow oddball Maddie Ziegler, the Dance Moms alum, over their shared quirks. The two instantly clicked while filming The Fallout, and Jenna summed it up perfectly: “We’re the same person in different fonts.” Maddie’s quirk? Spontaneously breaking into characters or pulling weird faces. Jenna’s? Well, performing mini autopsies on backyard critters. Talk about a match made in weirdo heaven.

In the interview, Jenna explained she wasn’t hunting down these animals—she just found them already dead. “I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger,” she confessed. It’s a little spooky, but it fits right in with her goth, dark-humored personality that fans love. But don’t worry—she wasn’t a mini Dr. Frankenstein, just a curious kid who wasn’t afraid to get weird.

Jenna’s “weird” vibe doesn’t just stop at lizards—it spilled over to her Wednesday set moments, too. Sharing the screen with Christina Ricci, the OG queen of creepy, came with its quirks. Jenna’s dark humor? Yeah, it made things a bit awkward. “I think I can be hard to communicate with at times,” she admitted. Imagine dropping a pitch-black joke and Ricci just going, “Uh, that’s dark.” Talk about goth-level comedy clashes.

Her unapologetic weirdness, though? Total fan magnet. Whether cracking up with Maddie Ziegler or casually sharing her lizard dissection days, Jenna’s all about owning those quirks. And the payoff’s undeniable—Netflix’s Wednesday didn’t just land her on everyone’s radar, it became a smash hit. With co-stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Fred Armisen, the show showcased her as the ultimate goth girl we didn’t know we needed.

Jenna Ortega isn’t just playing spooky—she is eerie, and it’s a vibe. With her offbeat humor and fearless honesty, she’s flipping the script on what’s cool. Seriously, what are you doing if you haven’t binged Wednesday yet? It’s streaming now, and Jenna’s goth-meets-weird energy is the mood you didn’t know you needed.

