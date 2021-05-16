Things took a drastic turn back in 2018 when Marvel decided to fire James Gunn from their Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. This created an uproar, and the world was divided in two. But one person who constantly stood behind the filmmaker in thick and thin was his Drax The Destroyer aka Dave Bautista. The actor has yet again decided to open up candidly and called it a political attack on his friend Gunn.

For the unversed, back then, James Gunn was facing massive backlash for some offensive tweets that were on his handle. They were made a decade ago but the effect came in now, and the studio decided to cut ties with him. Of course, they rehired him for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, six months from firing him. Dave Bautista is now opening up on the same.

Talking about James Gunn row to Comicbook Dave Bautista said, “At the time, it was awful … I got beat up and I got bashed and I got threatened. I was in a bad spot with Disney as well, but I just felt like I was doing the right thing. I felt like a friend — a guy who really went out on a limb for me and kind of changed my life — was being unfairly attacked.”

Dave Bautista explained. “He was unfairly attacked and then he was unfairly punished. I just couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t say anything, but at the time it was awful. It was awful. I literally stayed on social media at that time even though I was just getting bashed and beaten up, I stayed on it because I knew if nobody was speaking up for him, there was just no chance. This was part of the political climate, things that were going on. It was just even much bigger than James, this was like a big message they were sending. This was a personal, political attack on James Gunn.”

Dave, who elaborated how James Gunn’s firing was a bad decision, and Disney ran to a conclusion quickly, said, “So thankfully they hired him back and because he was already on Suicide Squad, things got rearranged and Guardians got pushed, but it’s a done deal, man, we’re making it. We’re making that film, we’re going into it later this year. It’s signed, sealed, and delivered to do it, and I’m excited about it. We’ll wrap up this story.”

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 hit theatres in 2023.

