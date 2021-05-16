If there is one Hollywood star apart from Johnny Depp, who has made numerous headlines for film snubs, it is Henry Cavill. What followed was a roller coaster of speculations about his personal life, professional deals and the characters that he is allegedly playing and some he is snubbed from. The actor who has been all this while reading everything, but not reacting has finally hit back.

One has to be living in a cave to not know what is happening around the Superman Fame. To give a zest, JJ Abrams’ Superman Reboot was announced most recently, and the producer revealed it wouldn’t have Henry Cavill reprise the Blue Boy Scout. This gave rise to thunderous resistance from fans who weren’t happy. And the speculations came in handy. The star has now decided to open up on all the animosity in a very lengthy post. Below is everything you need to know and what he exactly has to say.

Henry Cavill took to Instagram a few hours ago, and shared a picture with Natalie Viscuso outside his home. Below that he wrote a note about the animosity. He says that he does appreciate the passion and support people have for him, but has to speak up about the numerous speculations, which is a bad thing.

Henry Cavill wrote, “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are “speculating”, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

In the note further, Henry Cavill spoke how the speculations are affecting his close ones. He added, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true. Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity.”

