The 11th season of the popular Bangla dance reality show “Dance Bangla Dance” will feature Bollywood star Govinda as a judge alongside Bengali stars Jeet and Subhashree. The show premiered on May 22.

Govinda says he was drawn to the assignment owing to the energy level one gets to see among contestants of the show.

“Dance to me is more than just art. It is improvisation and creativity. It is a gift that brings people together with joy and unity. I am excited to be back on a new stage in a new avatar with Zee Bangla’s Dance Bangla Dance. The energy level of DBD gets me excited and I love it when my work gets me to groove. The new season of DBD will bring to you some incredible talent from all age groups and will surely make you twirl to their rhythm. We are looking forward to your audience as we begin this new journey,” the veteran actor says.

The show is hosted by Bengali actors Ankush and Vikram Chatterjee. The participants will be put under the tutelage of gurus Om Sahani, Devlina Kumar, Rimjhim Mitra and Soumili Biswas. “Dance Bangla Dance 11” will air on Zee Bangla.

