The Family Man 2 is just a few days away from hitting online. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, the show is enjoying the all-time high buzz. It’s sure shot to break OTT records upon its arrival. But there’s one feat in which it has already lost to Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur 2.

Mirzapur 2 released back in October 2020 and before that, it was the most awaited show in India. Not just social media trends but the show even broke n number of digital records. One such was on YouTube. Within just a few hours, the second season went onto achieve the feat of becoming the most liked trailer of web series in the world.

Mirzapur 2 trailer released on 6th October 2020. Within the first 10 hours, it crossed 1 million likes on YouTube. As of now, it has 32 million views and 1.6 million likes. On the other hand, The Family Man 2 is lagging behind by a huge margin. Even though it has grabbed 51 million views till now, its likes stand at 765K.

As The Family Man 2 releases on 4th June 2021, it’s unlikely to surpass even 1 million likes.

Meanwhile, other than its anticipation, The Family Man season 2 is in news mainly due to negative reasons. It’s been claimed that Samantha‘s character is a representation of LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam). As per the trailer, her character is shown to have links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Many have raised an objection stating the show portrays Tamilians in a bad light.

Even a Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mano Thangaraj, has penned down a letter to the Union minister Prakash Javedkar urging him to immediately ban or stop the screening of the OTT show.

