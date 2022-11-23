Bigg Boss 16 is thriving day by day and brings in great numbers when it comes to TRP ratings. One of the solitary reasons why this show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving. And when it comes to entertaining the audience through unique slang, Mc Stan is leading the list.

From the start to the 7th week and running, Mc Stan has always been mentioned in discussions for his unique style and the slang that he uses in the house. Not only the audience but also the celebs from tinsel town love and go ROFL at the interesting one-liners and slang of the rapper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After watching MC Stan’s viral clip from the show, ex-Bigg boss contestant Nikki Tamboli couldn’t stop herself from peeping a tweet and wrote, “@MCStanOfficial Just saw some clip about Shemdi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 can’t stop laughing… I know I am a little late… hilarious 😆 Hahaahah…..”

@MCStanOfficial just saw some clip about shemdi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 can’t stop laughing… I know I am little late… hilarious 😆 Hahaahah…. — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) November 22, 2022

Post tweeting, Nikki Tamboli also did put up a story on her official Instagram, where she was found tuning on Stan’s popular song “Ek Din Pyaar.”

Meanwhile, MC Stan is now and then flashing the headlines for his gameplay and slangs, which is earning him a lot of support from the fans and the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss. He has also been trending on Twitter each day with a huge number which is totally proving how strong of a contender he is.

Must Read: When Mia Khalifa Said “I’m Never Stepping A Foot In India” Rubbishing The Rumours Of Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News