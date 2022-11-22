Violence is one thing that is frowned upon in the Bigg Boss house and Bigg Boss 16 has seen some pretty aggressive hand-to-hand action in the last 50-odd days. Post his eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Gautam Singh Vig opened up about the physical violence, especially those between Archana Gautam & Shiv Thakare fight and MC Stan & Shalin Bhanot.

For the unversed, Archana was removed from the show for a couple of days owing to her catching Shiv’s throat during an outburst where the Bigg Boss Marathi winner kept provoking her. In another instance, all hell broke loose when Stan and Shalin went to loggerheads. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman mostly addressed this fight only. Here’s what Gautam has to say about it.

Talking exclusively to Koimoi about the increasing violence in the Bigg Boss 16 house and Archana Gautam’s exit and re-entry because of it, Gautam Singh Vig said, “I think Archana’s eviction was really planned by Shiv (Thakare). The only reason she got the benefit of the doubt is that the issue was not, it wasn’t inside the house. It was outside, very sensitive issues which were played by Shiv to get her out of the house and that was the reason she got the benefit of the doubt and she came back.”

Talking about the recent outburst that was the main mudda for the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Gautam Singh Vig said, “Whatever happened between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot was purely (something) that happened inside the house. There was no reason to charge (towards) someone with a brass stand… In Archana’s time also, we asked if Archana got out what about Shiv? Shiv was the one who provoked her with a topic that wasn’t Bigg Boss related. We wanted that. They (The makers) planned and got her back and we were happy about it why not. If makers think she was right…”

He continued, “With regards to the MC Stan-Shalin thing, it was a different game altogether. You’re just charging someone with a stand, a chair, and everything… with a reflex action, he just protected himself. It would have gone worse if he didn’t save himself. There is no comparison between them. There was violence between them. Now we’ll see more that people do violent acts and you’ll get a warning and then get away with it That’s the perception of people now.”

