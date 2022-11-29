The first set of wildcard entries are all set to join the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar, known as the ‘Golden Boys’ will be stepping into the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 16’s channel dropped a promo about the wildcard entry on Instagram. It showed two men standing with dozens of gold chains on their neck. One even had “Nana” written on it.

The caption read: “Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?” It is being reported online that the duo will enter the house with Rs 25 lakh for contestants to claim it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 nomination special, contestants were seen calling out each other’s name.

Coming back, Bigg Boss 16’s wild card contestants Sunny and Sanjay are known for their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million.

