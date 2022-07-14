Rubina Dilaik is a popular name in the television industry and she enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but around the globe. She was one of the most supported contestants when she was a part of Bigg Boss 14, which she went on to even win. She has lately been a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and her husband, Abhinav Shukla feels her co-contestants are ganging up on her because they see her as a strong contender.

For the unversed, Rubina was recently voted by the contestants of KKK 12 for not completing a task and she felt that it was a collective unfair move. She even claimed that she is the least liked person amongst the contestants and now her hubby Abhinav has decided to put his opinion forth about whatever is happening on the show.

In a conversation with Times of India, Abhinav Shukla spoke about Rubina Dilaik’s disappointment with co-contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said, “In a reality show, people tend to eliminate the threat. Judging someone on one stunt reveals the fact that they want to get rid of the strongest. Whoever they think is the strongest, they tend to team up against. There is no rocket science there. Some can say that they want to compete with the strongest but that’s not true, because everyone wants to win the show. So when they see some potential in a person and feel that they are stronger, they will surely try to eliminate that one and that’s what happened with Rubina too.”

Abhinav Shukla further stated that according to him, his wife Rubina Dilaik was being targeted. “I have participated in a fair number of reality shows, so I understand how people think and how they gang up against the strong ones,” he said.

