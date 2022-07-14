Tejasswi Prakash is undeniably one of the most followed celebs in the entertainment industry not just for her skills as an actor but also for her friendly and fun-loving personality. She has lately been working on the latest season of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin and as a part of it, she is often seen dressed in dazzling outfits to suit the theme of the show. In the most recent development, Teja was spotted in a stunning velvet blue gown giving out a very princess vibe.

For the unversed, Tejasswi has lately been in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two actors fell in love during their time on the show Bigg Boss 15 which Teja also went on to win. The couple is often seen spending time together in the city and their fun chats with the paps are an instant hit amongst the TejRan fans.

In the most recent turn of events, Tejasswi Prakash was recently seen dressed in a gorgeous blue gown and it had everything unique from pattern to the material. The bodycon velvet dress has a long matching net tail which is attached at the waistline. It gives an added effect to the dress, perfect for a gala or any evening event.

Tejasswi Prakash’s gown has a deep V-neck cut and added sequin design on the left sleeve. It also has a thigh-high slit and its hemline ends just above the ankles, allowing her to flaunt her footwear as well. Her heels have a three-strap design and its white colour stands in contrast with the rich blue colour of the dress.

In the comments section of the post, several people have raved about how stunning Tejasswi Prakash looks in the dress.

“Kk to Gaya dekhete hi Hai Jayega”, a comment read

“Looking so pretty hot gorgeous teju.. lots of love #TejasswiPrakash”, another one said.

“Gorgeous ❤️ my beauty queen”, another comment read.

“Hayee I am dead… she is looking fire”, a fan wrote.

