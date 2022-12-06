Ever since superstar, Salman Khan was onboarded as a host of India’s most loved TV reality show, Bigg Boss in 2010, its popularity has only boosted with every season. Well-studded with a lot of entertainment, now the show has topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week as per the report by Ormax media.

Salman Khan has been the face of India’s most loved nonfiction reality show, Bigg Boss for 13 years now. The superstar has truly created a rage with his presence in the show that today the show is constantly achieving great heights and receiving great love from the audience. While the show is constantly getting bigger and better every year, it’s now running in its 16th season and is still maintaining its position at the top. This is well justified when it made its way to the top in the Ormax power rating and excelled ahead of all the non-fiction reality shows, in the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week.

Advertisement Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Nov 12-18) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/K9batkHDgD — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 22, 2022

Advertisement

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the excitement of the audience intact about his upcoming ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ and Tiger 3. His fans are also eagerly waiting to watch him come back on the screen with a power-packed performance.

Must Read: Hina Khan Reveals Working At A Call Centre & Making ‘Debt Calls’, Says, “I Would Tell Them My Sob Stories That If You Will Not Pay… They Will Throw Me Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News