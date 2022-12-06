The cat is finally out of the bag! Raj Anadkat, who played the most loved character Tapu in TV’s famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has officially announced his exit. Yes, you heard that right! The actor has been making headlines for quite some time for quitting the show. While the actor maintained a dignified silence on the same, the buzz around him leaving the show got stronger with time.

The show has been in the news as before Tapu, Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak on the show, decided to quit mid-way. The reason behind the same is yet unknown to all the fans.

A while back, Raj Anadkat took to Twitter and announced his exit from the official. In a long note, Taarak Mehta’s Tapu stated that he journey has officially ended. He thanked everyone for supporting him throughout. Towards the end he assured the fan that he’ll soon be back to entertain them.

Raj Anadkat’s note began with saying, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you.

“Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘Tapu’, your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support,” he concluded.

Soon after Raj Anadkat posted the same, netizens began to speculate if the OG Tapu ‘Bhavya Gandhi’ will make a comeback.

