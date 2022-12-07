Uorfi Javed (commonly written as Urfi Javed) is known for bindaas attitude while interacting with media and fans. She often grabs the limelight for her odd yet newsmaking fashion choices. Now, the social media sensation and actress is once again grabbing the attention and this time due to her reaction to some random questions. Keep reading to know more.

Uorfi has been a part of the television industry since 2016 and has done several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more. However, it was last year’s Bigg Boss OTT season 1 that earned her fame and made her a household name. Ever since then, she’s been consistent in staying in the headlines.

As of now, Uorfi Javed is a part of Splitsvilla X4 and is impressing everyone with her ‘no filter’ talks. Recently, Splitsvilla‘s official Instagram page shared a video featuring Urfi, in which she answers random questions inside balls kept in a jar. The first ball, which is picked by the actress, has a question “Are you loud or quiet in bed?”. Responding to it, she answers, “Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe.”

Another question reads, “Will you stay with someone who cheats?” Uorfi Javed answers, “I will chop his d**k off”. As expected, her answers fetched mixed reactions from netizens with many appreciating her blunt answers, while others called her an attention seeker.

One user wrote, “Guts chaahiye aisi Baatein karne ko specially in our country India.” Another netizen wrote, “Savage answers”. One user trolled her by writing, “Chop his d**k it seems….says d**kless”.

