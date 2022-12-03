Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with public appearances and by now everyone in the entertainment industry also knows that. Ranveer Singh admires her fashion sense and we don’t need any bigger validation than that, haha. Now, in a new video, Uorfi goes all n*de with only tapes on her body covering her assets and netizens have some wild reactions to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Uorfi’s name has become a synonym to ‘controversies’. Wherever she goes, controversies follow and we are not even kidding. Time and again, people in the industry take digs at her sartorial fashion choices but it doesn’t affect her, she gives a deaf year to all the reactions and lives her life to the fullest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest video, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared it with a caption that read, “Caught In a web !” In the video, Uorfi can be seen covered by red coloured tape that only covered her assets and take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The look is PHAT and one does need GUTS to pull off something like this. Way to go, Uorfi Javed.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ab plz tapes mat kholna isko fevikwik sewahi par jod kr band krdo🙏 kha na peena krwaa dena bas😌”

Another user commented, “Swiggy packaging be like..”

A third user commented, “But ye to koi fashion nhi h…stunt kr rhi ho..tap nikalane ke bad kya halat thi batana👏”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s latest tape video covering her assets? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Claims Sunny Leone Inspired ‘Modern Girls’ Uorfi Javed & Nia Sharma While Defending Their Fashion Choices: “If You Are Considering A P*rn Star…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News